NFT (NFT) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015829 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.88 or 1.00030888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009154 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00167261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.