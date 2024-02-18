NFT Price Reaches $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015847 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,888.57 or 0.99873954 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009127 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00166967 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

