NioCorp Developments (NB) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NioCorp Developments to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -2.12 NioCorp Developments Competitors $7.85 billion $1.59 billion 2.59

NioCorp Developments’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NioCorp Developments and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 1094 2415 2913 105 2.31

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 349.44%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 52.16%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ peers have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -125.72% -3.89% -4.14%

Summary

NioCorp Developments peers beat NioCorp Developments on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

