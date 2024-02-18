Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 876,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,922 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $81,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a "hold" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

