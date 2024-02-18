Nordea Investment Management AB Has $103.09 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Norfolk Southern worth $103,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $103,223,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $252.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $257.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

