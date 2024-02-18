Nordea Investment Management AB Has $52.07 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,098 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,858 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of SEA worth $52,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in SEA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

