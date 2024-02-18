Nordea Investment Management AB Has $79.42 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of CrowdStrike worth $79,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $329.24 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.46 and a 52-week high of $338.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.26 and a 200-day moving average of $214.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.26.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

