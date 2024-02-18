Nordea Investment Management AB Has $90.49 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,705 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Equinix worth $90,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 59.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $856.23 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $881.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $816.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $779.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $16,800,982. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

