Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 130.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,229 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $92,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $153.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.92 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

