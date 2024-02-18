Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 19,775 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916,335 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $72,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.5 %

FCX opened at $38.83 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

