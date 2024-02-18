Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,908 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $85,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.8 %

GWW stock opened at $935.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $866.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $778.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $842.22.

Read Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.