NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. NorthWestern Energy Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.620 EPS.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWE

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.