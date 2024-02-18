NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.21.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.22. 4,343,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,105. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

