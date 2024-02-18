NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $620.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $726.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $571.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

