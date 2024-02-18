NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $217.30

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 217.30 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 182.31 ($2.30). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.32), with a volume of 22,544 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NWF Group
NWF Group Trading Up 0.3 %
NWF Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.
NWF Group Company Profile
NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NWF Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.