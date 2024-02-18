NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $217.30

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 217.30 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 182.31 ($2.30). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.32), with a volume of 22,544 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get NWF Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NWF Group

NWF Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.40. The firm has a market cap of £90.97 million, a P/E ratio of 707.69 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

NWF Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.