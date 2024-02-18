O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.22.

O-I Glass Stock Down 4.5 %

OI stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 152.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 414.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,576 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $1,757,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 14.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 523,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 65,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

