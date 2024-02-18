Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $85.07 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $840.29 million and $85.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.30 or 0.05430374 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00077959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00014720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00020322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.124293 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $67,113,331.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.