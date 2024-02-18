Oasys (OAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.05 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Oasys has a market capitalization of $247.93 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oasys has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.12642221 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,203,001.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

