ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

