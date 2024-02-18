Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Lessened by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group
In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.
View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicom Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.