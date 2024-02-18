OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities lowered OneMain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered OneMain from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.85.

OMF opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. OneMain has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $62,732,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after buying an additional 1,204,312 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after buying an additional 367,823 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

