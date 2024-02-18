Oppenheimer Increases Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $18.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of BOWL opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 159,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 100,704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,595,000.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

