Oppenheimer Increases XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $130.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.90.

XPO stock opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPO will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $956,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after buying an additional 3,094,390 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,945,000 after buying an additional 503,388 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

