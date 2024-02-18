Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Raised to C$2.70 at Alliance Global Partners

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Alliance Global Partners from C$2.00 to C$2.70 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

OGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.94. Organigram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$4.48.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.04 million during the quarter. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organigram will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

