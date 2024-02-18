Orion (NYSE:OEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. Orion had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.46%. Orion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.33. 740,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64. Orion has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $28.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Orion during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Orion in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Orion by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Orion by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

