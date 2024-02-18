Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $91.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $92.79.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

