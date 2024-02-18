OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Shares Up 1,310.3%

OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Free Report) shot up 1,310.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. 1,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.
OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events.
