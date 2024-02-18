Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $169.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered Owens Corning from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.96. Owens Corning has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $111,343,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after acquiring an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after acquiring an additional 819,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,868,000 after acquiring an additional 447,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

