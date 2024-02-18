Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

OXBR stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.