Oxen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,558.28 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $5,558.28 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,954.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.74 or 0.00519189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00136005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00050622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00233466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00149461 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,763,154 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.