Oxen (OXEN) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.71 million and $6,853.38 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,569.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.05 or 0.00517848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00136080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00234679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00149465 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,760,008 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

