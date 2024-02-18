Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stake Decreased by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,008 shares during the quarter. Parsons comprises 2.4% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Parsons worth $73,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Parsons by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE PSN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $75.91.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

