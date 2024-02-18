Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

PATK opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $113.59.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,290 shares of company stock worth $7,918,642. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PATK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

