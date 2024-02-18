PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.63.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $79.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

