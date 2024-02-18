Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LHX stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.98. 759,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.71. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $216.49.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
