Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,486,000. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 119,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,534,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $6,389,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $9,293,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 48.2% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $292.02. 2,837,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,485. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

