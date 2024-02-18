Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.04. 4,470,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average is $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $99.45.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

