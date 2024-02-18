Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.00. 2,152,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,603. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $252.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.95 and a 200 day moving average of $231.38.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.



