Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 181.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.44. The stock had a trading volume of 777,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $264.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

