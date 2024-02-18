Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NKE traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,590,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,550. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

