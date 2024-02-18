Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.31. 8,936,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,063. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average is $111.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

