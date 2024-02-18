Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,551,445,000 after buying an additional 152,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after buying an additional 452,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after buying an additional 528,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,133,000 after buying an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $450.96. 1,016,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.63.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

