Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 58,997 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 367.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after buying an additional 411,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after buying an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.46. 6,176,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,059. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

