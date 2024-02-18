Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 117,341 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000. Vertiv comprises 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vertiv by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vertiv by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,065,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $65.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

