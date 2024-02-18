Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

NYSE TOL traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $102.18. 1,782,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,825. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $55.44 and a one year high of $105.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

