Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,856 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKE stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

