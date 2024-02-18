Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 121,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 370,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,938,000 after buying an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,931,000 after acquiring an additional 59,211 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 108,578 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.24. 1,967,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,532. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.90. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

