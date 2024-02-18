Pearl River Capital LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,488 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 233,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,781,000 after buying an additional 663,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,651. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.06, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

