Pearl River Capital LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 247.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock remained flat at $93.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,737,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,990. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $378,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

