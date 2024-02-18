Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $6.39 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,000. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.5% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.02. 2,837,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,485. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.67 and its 200-day moving average is $280.02.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

